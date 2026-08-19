CRED launches Circle beta connecting members to over 100 residents
CRED just dropped Circle, a new platform where select users can get real advice from more than 100 "Residents" selected based on relevance, credentials, and experience: think careers, money, wellness, and relationships.
You can chat with these "Residents" via text, audio, or video calls between 6pm and 10pm daily.
It's still in beta for now.
CRED limits access to select members
Access is initially available to select members of its user base at the moment (but there's a waitlist on the Circle app).
Sessions start at ₹25 per minute and can include follow-ups if you need more help.
CRED says Circle is all about bridging the gap between Googling stuff and getting practical guidance from real people.
They're starting with four categories but plan to add more categories over time.
Plus, this launch follows some big leadership changes this year.