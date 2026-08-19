CRED launches Circle for paid advice from experienced peers
What's the story
CRED has launched a new platform, Circle by CRED, to connect its users with people with relevant professional or personal experience in various fields such as careers, finance, wellness, and relationships. The service is currently in beta testing with over 100 "Residents," who have been selected based on their relevance and expertise. Users can interact with these Residents through text, audio or video conversations from 6pm to 10pm every day.
Service details
Circle connects users with experienced professionals in relevant fields
The platform is aimed at providing access to people with relevant professional or personal experience.
For example, founders could seek advice on leadership or fundraising, while professionals could discuss career transitions with experienced operators.
The service is currently available for select members of CRED's user base, with others able to join a waitlist via the Circle app.
Expansion plans
Expansion beyond credit card payments and rewards
The launch of Circle is part of CRED's strategy to expand beyond its core credit card payments and rewards offering.
The platform will initially cover four categories - careers, money, wellness, and relationships.
However, CRED plans to add more categories over time to provide a wider range of services for its existing member base.
User experience
Pricing starts at ₹25 per minute
Miten Sampat, interim CEO of CRED, said the platform aims to bridge the gap between the abundance of online information and the experience-based judgment needed for decision making.
The pricing for conversations on Circle starts at ₹25 per minute. Users can either have a one-off conversation or return for follow-up discussions with the same Resident.