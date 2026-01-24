CREDAI wants new rental housing push in Budget 2026
CREDAI, the top real estate developers' group, is urging the government to launch a National Rental Housing Mission in Budget 2026.
Their idea? Give tax breaks to both builders and renters so affordable homes become more accessible—especially in bigger and mid-sized cities.
CREDAI President Shekhar Patel outlined the proposal ahead of the budget.
Why should you care?
If you're looking for better rental options or hope to buy a home someday, these changes could matter.
CREDAI is also asking for bigger affordable flats, removal of outdated price limits, and a jump in home loan interest deductions from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh—even under the new tax regime.
The goal: make renting and owning homes easier for people moving to cities, help reduce slums, unlock empty properties, and boost jobs—all while supporting the "Housing for All" vision.