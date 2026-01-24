CREDAI wants new rental housing push in Budget 2026

Why should you care?

If you're looking for better rental options or hope to buy a home someday, these changes could matter.

CREDAI is also asking for bigger affordable flats, removal of outdated price limits, and a jump in home loan interest deductions from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh—even under the new tax regime.

The goal: make renting and owning homes easier for people moving to cities, help reduce slums, unlock empty properties, and boost jobs—all while supporting the "Housing for All" vision.