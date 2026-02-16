CREDAI wants NITI Aayog to redefine affordable housing
CREDAI, the main group for real estate developers in India, is asking NITI Aayog to update what counts as "affordable housing."
Right now, homes are only considered affordable if they cost up to ₹45 lakh and are pretty small—60 sq m in metros or 90 sq m elsewhere.
CREDAI President Shekhar Patel shared that they're hoping to raise these size limits and remove price caps altogether.
Proposals could help young buyers and renters find homes
Affordable housing has fallen from around 60% before the COVID-19 pandemic to about 27% in 2025—and could fall even further without changes.
CREDAI's proposals would let more people qualify for affordable homes by making them bigger and easier to finance.
They're also pushing for things like better GST rates on construction, bigger tax breaks on home loans, and a credit scheme for buyers without paperwork—all moves that could help young buyers and renters find a place of their own in growing cities.