CREDAI wants NITI Aayog to redefine affordable housing

Proposals could help young buyers and renters find homes

Affordable housing has fallen from around 60% before the COVID-19 pandemic to about 27% in 2025—and could fall even further without changes.

CREDAI's proposals would let more people qualify for affordable homes by making them bigger and easier to finance.

They're also pushing for things like better GST rates on construction, bigger tax breaks on home loans, and a credit scheme for buyers without paperwork—all moves that could help young buyers and renters find a place of their own in growing cities.