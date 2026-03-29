Credgenics launches CredInsure AI platform to simplify insurer policy processes

Data models predict renewals and lapses

The platform uses data models to predict things like whether someone will renew or let their policy lapse, helping insurers know who to reach out to first.

It also automates routine tasks and supports everything from digital messages to voice calls, plus it comes with integrated payment options and dashboards so teams can keep track of everything easily.

As Rishabh Goel (co-founder and CEO) puts it, this is about bringing Credgenics's tech strengths into the insurance world, while Anand Agrawal (CPTO) highlights how combining analytics and communication helps teams work together better.