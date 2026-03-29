Credgenics launches CredInsure AI platform to simplify insurer policy processes
Credgenics just dropped CredInsure, an AI-powered platform built to make life easier for insurance companies.
As more people sign up for insurance, managing renewals and keeping customers engaged has become a real challenge, so CredInsure steps in with smart tools to handle the whole policy process, from onboarding to renewals and even spotting who might drop off.
Data models predict renewals and lapses
The platform uses data models to predict things like whether someone will renew or let their policy lapse, helping insurers know who to reach out to first.
It also automates routine tasks and supports everything from digital messages to voice calls, plus it comes with integrated payment options and dashboards so teams can keep track of everything easily.
As Rishabh Goel (co-founder and CEO) puts it, this is about bringing Credgenics's tech strengths into the insurance world, while Anand Agrawal (CPTO) highlights how combining analytics and communication helps teams work together better.