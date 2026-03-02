Credit card perks getting costlier: What it means for you Business Mar 02, 2026

Major issuers such as HDFC Bank, American Express, and ICICI Bank are cutting back on credit card perks to manage rising costs and pressure on product economics.

Starting in the next financial year, HDFC Infinia users will have to spend ₹18 lakh a year or keep ₹50 lakh with the bank to keep their top benefits.

Amex's Platinum Travel card and ICICI's Emeralde Private card are also seeing fewer rewards.