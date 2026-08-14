Crisil expects RBI to stay flexible on interest rates

India's central bank is expected to stay flexible with interest rates, since GDP growth is predicted to drop from 7.7% in the last fiscal (FY 2025-26) to 6.6% in this fiscal (FY 2026-27).

Crisil points to rising costs for producers, tough global export conditions, and weak monsoons as key reasons for the slowdown.

Ongoing conflict in West Asia could also shake up financial stability, so the RBI will need to tread carefully.