Crisil forecasts India's FY27 retail inflation rate at 5.1%

Heads up: India's retail inflation is set to climb in FY27, mainly because of pricier fuel and food supply issues linked to unpredictable weather.

Crisil expects the average inflation rate to hit 5.1%, way up from 2.0% in the previous fiscal (FY26).

If these cost pressures stick around, the RBI could raise interest rates in the second half of the fiscal year (H2 FY27, Oct 2026-Mar 2027).