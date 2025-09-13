Crisil lowers inflation forecast to 3.2%, opens door for rate cuts Business Sep 13, 2025

Crisil just lowered its inflation forecast for India to 3.2% for the financial year 2025-26 (down from 3.5%).

This drop could open the door for the RBI to cut interest rates a bit, making loans cheaper and giving a boost to spending—even as the global economy stays shaky.