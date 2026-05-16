Crisil says India's wholesale inflation jumps to 8.3% in April Business May 16, 2026

If you've noticed prices creeping up, here's why: Crisil says India's wholesale inflation just shot up from 3.9% in March to 8.3% in April 2026.

Retail inflation (what you actually see at the shops) is still low for now, but might not stay that way for long.

The main culprit? Global energy and raw material costs are spiking thanks to the Middle East conflict.