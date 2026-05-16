Crisil says India's wholesale inflation jumps to 8.3% in April
If you've noticed prices creeping up, here's why: Crisil says India's wholesale inflation just shot up from 3.9% in March to 8.3% in April 2026.
Retail inflation (what you actually see at the shops) is still low for now, but might not stay that way for long.
The main culprit? Global energy and raw material costs are spiking thanks to the Middle East conflict.
Crude oil inflation surges to 88.1%
Energy prices have gone wild: crude oil inflation soared from -1.3% to a whopping 88.1%, and furnace oil and natural gas aren't far behind.
Crisil expects retail inflation to average around 5.1% this fiscal year (up from just 2% last fiscal), especially if El Nino messes with food crops.
Basically, higher costs for essentials could be sticking around for a while, so don't be surprised if your grocery bill goes up soon.