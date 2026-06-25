Crisil stress test: Indian firms resilient amid West Asia conflict

Crisil: only 8 sectors materially impacted

The government's ECLGS 5.0 scheme is giving MSMEs a much-needed boost by easing credit risks right now.

Still, Crisil expects corporate operating profitability to drop by 200 basis points this fiscal; ceramics will be the hardest hit, and airlines will also feel it thanks to airspace closures, higher fuel cost, and rupee depreciation.

On the bright side, some export sectors like pharma and garments may benefit from the rupee's dip, while others (like edible oils) remain under pressure.

Overall, Crisil foresees the credit quality of only eight sectors being materially impacted.