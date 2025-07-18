CRISIL upgrades Airtel's rating to highest possible level
Bharti Airtel just got its long-term rating bumped up to AAA/Stable by CRISIL, which is the highest you can get.
This upgrade comes after Airtel's strong growth in market share and profits through fiscal 2025—basically, they're on a roll.
Airtel's revenue and earnings jumped in FY25
Airtel pulled in ₹1,74,559 crore revenue this year (up 16%), and their earnings (EBITDA) jumped 21% to ₹94,733 crore.
Thanks to tariff hikes, average revenue per user also climbed 17% to ₹245.
Plus, with their big 5G rollout done, they've been spending less and managing debt better.
Airtel is on a roll right now
This upgrade isn't just a gold star—it shows Airtel is financially solid and set for steady growth.
For anyone interested in India's tech scene or thinking about investing in telecoms, it's a sign that Airtel is playing at the top of its game right now.