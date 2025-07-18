Next Article
The Wealth Company dives into mutual funds, targets Tier 3 cities
The Wealth Company just got SEBI's approval to start its own mutual fund, joining India's massive ₹74.41 trillion market.
Their big goal? Make investing way more accessible for people in Tier 3 cities and beyond—so it's not just a metro thing anymore.
Focus on data-driven strategies and AI insights
They're mixing deep research (think private equity style) with easy-to-understand investing, focusing on up-and-coming areas and sectors like Make in India and digital growth.
Plus, they're promising to keep things responsible by avoiding environmentally harmful industries.
With data-driven strategies and AI insights from the Pantomath Group, they want to give regular folks more ways to grow their money—right from day one.