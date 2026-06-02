Crisil warns current ₹7.5/liter fuel jump could raise India inflation
Business
Fuel prices have jumped by ₹7.5 per liter since mid-May, and according to Crisil, this could push India's inflation higher, possibly by up to 48 basis points if hikes reach ₹10 per liter.
With fuel making up a big chunk of transport costs, everyday essentials like dairy, fruits, and meat could get pricier as moving them around gets more expensive.
Electronics chemicals and construction costs rise
It's not just food—electronics, chemicals, and construction materials are also set to cost more as companies deal with higher input and logistics bills.
Even though recent GST cuts on basic goods help a bit, they aren't enough to balance out the impact of these rising fuel prices.
So overall, expect things across the board to get a little more expensive.