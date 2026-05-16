Rising wholesale inflation may soon hit household expenses: Report

Global analytics firm CRISIL has warned that a sharp rise in wholesale inflation could soon impact everyday household expenses. The warning comes despite the current retail inflation remaining relatively stable. In its latest Quickonomics note, CRISIL highlighted a widening gap between Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation and Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, suggesting this mismatch may not last long.

Inflation spike WPI inflation spike due to Middle East conflict In April 2026, WPI inflation shot up sharply to 8.3% from 3.9% in March. Meanwhile, CPI inflation only rose marginally from 3.40% to 3.48%. The spike in wholesale inflation was mainly due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed global commodity prices higher and increased pressure on energy and industrial inputs.

Inflation disparity Explaining difference between WPI and CPI inflation The divergence between WPI and CPI inflation is due to their different structures. WPI tracks price changes in wholesale markets and is closely linked to production costs and commodity cycles, making it sensitive to global disruptions. On the other hand, CPI tracks prices consumers pay for goods/services across a wider basket, including services. This difference makes WPI historically more volatile than CPI.

Advertisement

Sector impact Wholesale inflation surge pronounced in fuel, raw material categories The latest wholesale inflation surge has been especially pronounced in fuel and raw material categories. Between February and April 2026, crude petroleum inflation skyrocketed from -1.3% to 88.1%, furnace oil jumped from -15.5% to 74.2%, natural gas rose from -4.7% to 24.9%, and minerals accelerated from 11.5% to a whopping 12.1%.

Advertisement

Production costs Manufacturing inputs likely to be affected by sustained wholesale inflation CRISIL's report also flagged rising inflation in chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, metals, and manufacturing inputs: key components of industrial production. The firm warned that sustained wholesale inflation usually trickles down to consumer inflation over time as businesses pass on higher costs to protect their margins. This could eventually lead to price hikes for end-consumers across sectors facing prolonged cost pressure.