Crizac shares unlock: 60% equity now up for grabs
Big move for Crizac Ltd.—as of tomorrow, 60% of its shares (about 105 million) will be free to trade after the post-IPO lock-in ends. That's ₹2,885 crore worth of stock suddenly available.
The company's IPO last July was a hit, with shares priced at ₹245 and jumping over 14% on listing day.
Most shares are still held by promoters (nearly 80%), but retail investors and funds have a slice too.
What does Crizac actually do—and what's next?
Crizac isn't your average company—it runs a B2B platform helping students from 75+ countries get into universities in places like the UK, Canada, Australia, and more.
Now they're eyeing student loans and affordable housing for students, plus expanding to the US and Dubai.
Even with this big share unlock, Crizac's stock is still trading above its original IPO price—showing steady interest from investors.