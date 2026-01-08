Crizac shares unlock: 60% equity now up for grabs Business Jan 08, 2026

Big move for Crizac Ltd.—as of tomorrow, 60% of its shares (about 105 million) will be free to trade after the post-IPO lock-in ends. That's ₹2,885 crore worth of stock suddenly available.

The company's IPO last July was a hit, with shares priced at ₹245 and jumping over 14% on listing day.

Most shares are still held by promoters (nearly 80%), but retail investors and funds have a slice too.