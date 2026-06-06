Croma's 'Everything Apple' sale cuts iPhone 17 256GB to ₹44,768
Business
Croma's "Everything Apple" sale is making the iPhone 17 way more affordable.
Right now, the 256GB model is just ₹44,768 (down from ₹82,900).
The deal runs until June 14 and even stacks extra savings if you use exchange or cashback offers.
Stackable savings and iPhone 17 specs
You can boost your savings with up to ₹23,500 off on exchange, an extra ₹8,000 bonus, and nearly ₹5,000 in Tata Neu coins.
The iPhone 17 itself packs a sharp Ceramic Shield 2 display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the speedy A19 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, IP68 water resistance, dual 48MP cameras for crisp photos, and all-day battery life, making it a solid pick if you've been eyeing an upgrade.