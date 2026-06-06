Croma's 'Everything Apple' sale cuts iPhone 17 256GB to ₹44,768

Stackable savings and iPhone 17 specs

You can boost your savings with up to ₹23,500 off on exchange, an extra ₹8,000 bonus, and nearly ₹5,000 in Tata Neu coins.

The iPhone 17 itself packs a sharp Ceramic Shield 2 display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the speedy A19 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, IP68 water resistance, dual 48MP cameras for crisp photos, and all-day battery life, making it a solid pick if you've been eyeing an upgrade.