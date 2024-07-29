In short Simplifying... In short Amazon Pay, Adyen, BillDesk, and Cashfree have secured a cross-border payment license from the Reserve Bank of India.

This license will allow them to facilitate international payments for Indian exporters and help global brands sell their products in India using local payment methods.

Additionally, these companies also hold a domestic payment aggregator license, enabling them to offer merchant payment services within India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This will be useful in the export-import sector

Amazon Pay, Adyen, BillDesk secure RBI's cross-border payment license

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:41 pm Jul 29, 202409:41 pm

What's the story Three major payment companies, Amazon Pay, Adyen and Mumbai-based BillDesk have obtained the cross-border payment aggregator license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This follows Bengaluru-based Cashfree's acquisition of the same license earlier. The RBI revealed that Cashfree received its license on July 22, while Adyen and Amazon Pay were granted theirs on July 25, and BillDesk on July 29. This license will enable these companies to offer services in the export-import sector.

Market potential

Cross-border payment license opens up significant opportunities

The acquisition of the cross-border payment aggregator license opens up significant opportunities for these companies, in India's substantial market for international remittances and freelancers working for global firms. The Economic Survey 2024 projects that India will receive $129 billion worth of remittances by 2025. These businesses can now facilitate payments in international currencies for Indian exporters, and assist global brands in selling their products in India using popular local payment methods.

Dual licenses

Companies hold domestic payment aggregator license too

In addition to the cross-border payment aggregator licence, all four companies, including Cashfree, also hold the payment aggregator license for domestic operations. This dual licensing allows them to offer merchant payment services within India as well. The licenses thus broaden their service offerings and market reach in both domestic and international sectors.