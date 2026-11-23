CrowdStrike acquires Zscaler for nearly $44B
What's the story
In a major development in the cybersecurity industry, CrowdStrike has announced its decision to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock deal worth approximately $43.9 billion. The move is aimed at strengthening CrowdStrike's position in network security and zero-trust services. Following the announcement, Zscaler's shares surged more than 13.4% in premarket trading while CrowdStrike's shares fell by 5%.
Acquisition specifics
Deal terms and share exchange ratio
The acquisition deal will see Zscaler shareholders getting 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike for each share they own in Zscaler.
This exchange ratio values a single Zscaler share at roughly $260.41, a 34% premium over its last closing price.
Post-acquisition, existing CrowdStrike shareholders are expected to hold about 84.1% of the newly formed entity.
Market position
The merger aims to create a cybersecurity behemoth
The merger between CrowdStrike and Zscaler will create one of the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity providers.
The move comes as enterprise customers look to consolidate their security vendors, preferring those that can offer multiple products through a single relationship.
The companies expect to start with over $10 billion in combined annual recurring revenue and target $1 billion of annualized revenue synergies post-acquisition.