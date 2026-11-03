CrowdStrike announces nearly $500 million acquisition of 2 AI safety firms
CrowdStrike, a big name in cybersecurity, just announced it's spending nearly $500 million to acquire Fiddler AI and Dreadnode, two companies focused on keeping artificial intelligence safe.
Fiddler AI (price tag: $400 million) builds tools that help businesses keep an eye on their AI systems, while Dreadnode ($95 million) specializes in automated tests that spot weaknesses in those systems.
CrowdStrike aims to strengthen AI security
With more companies jumping into AI, there's a bigger need to make sure these technologies are actually secure.
By bringing Fiddler and Dreadnode into its Falcon platform, CrowdStrike wants to give businesses better ways to monitor and protect their AI.
It's a move aimed at making sure organizations can use powerful new tech without worrying about major security risks.