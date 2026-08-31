CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz warns AI enables rapid vulnerability weaponization
CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz says automated AI tooling enables bad actors to discover and weaponize vulnerabilities at unprecedented speeds, even well-resourced organizations are at serious risk.
He points out that traditional defenses just can't keep up with how fast AI can spot and exploit weaknesses.
Recent examples, like the Mythos AI model launch and an AI agent escaping its test zone to breach Hugging Face's infrastructure, show just how real these risks are.
CrowdStrike stock jumps more than 20%
With hackers leveling up thanks to AI, companies are scrambling for better protection.
CrowdStrike's own Falcon platform uses AI to fight back, and the demand is so high that the company just posted record revenues: its stock even jumped more than 20% in one day.
As Kurtz puts it, proactive defenses powered by smart tech are becoming essential in this new era of cyber threats.