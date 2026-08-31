CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz says automated AI tooling enables bad actors to discover and weaponize vulnerabilities at unprecedented speeds, even well-resourced organizations are at serious risk.

He points out that traditional defenses just can't keep up with how fast AI can spot and exploit weaknesses.

Recent examples, like the Mythos AI model launch and an AI agent escaping its test zone to breach Hugging Face's infrastructure, show just how real these risks are.