CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz warns of AI enabled hacking risks Business Jun 07, 2026

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz is sounding the alarm about unchecked AI spending and the security vulnerabilities AI is accelerating, even for people with zero hacking skills.

He shared that a new AI model built with Anthropic can automate complex hacks, and a recent test found 45 million security gaps at just one major company.

Calling it a "cybersecurity's version of Y2K," Kurtz stressed, "The scale of this is unprecedented. We need to take action now."