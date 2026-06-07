CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz warns of AI enabled hacking risks
CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz is sounding the alarm about unchecked AI spending and the security vulnerabilities AI is accelerating, even for people with zero hacking skills.
He shared that a new AI model built with Anthropic can automate complex hacks, and a recent test found 45 million security gaps at just one major company.
Calling it a "cybersecurity's version of Y2K," Kurtz stressed, "The scale of this is unprecedented. We need to take action now."
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Kurtz compared the rise of AI to the iPhone boom, only much faster and riskier.
On the business side, CrowdStrike's own numbers are strong: first-quarter revenue jumped 26% to $1.39 billion, with subscription sales and recurring revenue both seeing solid growth.