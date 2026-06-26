Crown Estate hits £1.2 billion profit driven by offshore wind

Crown Estate returns £487m to Treasury

In the last financial year (2025-26), the Crown Estate handed back £487 million to the Treasury; King Charles's royal duties got a bigger slice at £132.1 million, up from £86.3 million in the previous financial year (2024-25).

CEO Dan Labbad saw his pay rise nearly 20% to £2.33 million, more than four times what he earned when he started in 2019.

Labbad says profits should stabilize as more windfarm developers move forward with construction and credits the estate's long-term push for UK offshore wind as a win for taxpayers.