Crude oil falls over 5% as U.S.-Iran talks raise hopes

Crude oil prices slid more than 5% on Tuesday, making it three days in a row of falling prices.

The reason? There's fresh hope around U.S.-Iran talks that could calm tensions in the Gulf.

Brent crude is now at $80.67 per barrel and WTI at $77.83, both down sharply from last week's highs, when supply worries were high and Brent briefly surged above $100 per barrel.