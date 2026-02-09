Crude oil prices have gone down: What's the reason?

Crude oil futures have fallen today, owing to diplomatic talks between the US and Iran . The discussions have eased fears of global supply disruptions. At 10:00am today, April Brent oil futures stood at $67.36, down by 1.01%, while March crude oil futures on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) were priced at $62.93, down by 0.98%.

Market response February crude oil futures down by 1.92% On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,712 in the first hour of trading today, down by 1.92% from the previous close of ₹5,824. March futures followed suit with a similar decline to ₹5,714 against yesterday's close of ₹5,829. This downward trend in Indian oil futures mirrors global market reactions to US-Iran diplomatic talks.

Expert opinions US-Iran nuclear talks exert pressure on oil prices Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING Think, and Ewa Manthey, a Commodities Strategist, observed that oil prices faced renewed pressure in early Asian trading. They attributed this to the constructive nature of US-Iran nuclear talks. However, they also noted that despite these discussions, there is still plenty of uncertainty regarding future developments which could keep the market pricing in a risk premium.

Sanctions impact US sanctions on Iranian oil exports could impact global market Despite the constructive indirect talks, the US imposed new sanctions on Iranian oil exports last Friday. President Donald Trump also signed an executive order allowing tariffs on goods from countries trading with Iran. However, he hasn't enforced these tariffs yet. This development could further complicate the global oil market and its pricing dynamics in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

