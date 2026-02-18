Crude oil futures gain amid US-Iran nuclear talks
Business
Oil prices ticked up on Wednesday morning, despite some good news from the US-Iran nuclear talks.
Brent crude hit $67.66 a barrel and WTI reached $62.43, both seeing small gains.
In India, crude futures also nudged higher on the MCX.
Talks are constructive so far, says Oman
Oman is helping broker indirect talks between the US and Iran in Geneva, with their foreign minister calling discussions "constructive" so far and giving a shoutout to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi for his support.
Still, there's more to sort out—especially since Iran announced a temporary closure of part of the Strait of Hormuz for military drills, adding extra tension to the negotiations.