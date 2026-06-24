Crude oil hits lowest level in nearly 4 months Business Jun 24, 2026

Crude oil just hit its lowest price in nearly four months, mostly because things have calmed down in the Middle East and global supply is looking better.

Brent crude is now at $76.54 per barrel, and US WTI sits at $72.69.

Earlier worries about oil getting stuck in the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran conflict have faded, so prices are sliding.