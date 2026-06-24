Crude oil prices drop as tanker traffic through Hormuz improves

Strait of Hormuz flows 6-7m bpd

With more vessels crossing through the Strait of Hormuz, now up to six to seven million barrels a day, supply fears are easing a bit, though it's still not back to pre-war levels.

Analysts say Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are sending some oil through pipelines instead, but flows need to hit around 14 million barrels daily for things to really settle.