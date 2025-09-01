Crude oil prices fall as fears of Russian supply disruptions fade
Crude oil prices slipped on Monday, September 1, 2025, with Brent down to $67.18 and WTI at $63.75 per barrel.
Indian crude futures also edged lower, tracking the global trend as traders grew less anxious about new sanctions disrupting Russian oil supplies.
Analysis: Drop in prices
For anyone keeping an eye on energy costs or the bigger economic picture, this drop signals that fears over tough new sanctions are fading—mainly because US enforcement is limited and Europe is still buying Russian gas.
This has helped keep wild price swings in check for now.
Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries could mess with supply lines
Even with prices steady, there's still some risk in the background: Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries could mess with supply lines by cutting refined exports but boosting raw crude exports.
So while things seem calm today, there's always a bit of tension under the surface.