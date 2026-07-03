Crusoe aims to raise $3 billion to power generative AI
Business
Crusoe, originally a crypto startup, is now all about powering AI.
The company is reportedly aiming to raise $3 billion, which could push its value up to $30 billion.
This big move shows just how much demand there is for generative AI infrastructure right now.
Crusoe locks 4.9GW contracts, 40GW pipeline
In June, Crusoe locked in contracts for 4.9 gigawatts of computing power and has a pipeline over 40 gigawatts.
Meta (yep, Facebook's parent) uses Crusoe's services at data centers in Texas and Missouri.
Last year, Crusoe raised $1.38 billion in funding, boosting its valuation past $10 billion, and it's still chasing even bigger deals today.