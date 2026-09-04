Crusoe valuation triples to $30 billion after $3 billion raise
Business
Crusoe, a company building data centers for AI and cloud computing, just scored $3 billion in new funding, pushing its value to a massive $30 billion.
This leap is huge: less than a year ago, Crusoe was valued at only $10 billion.
Big investors like Atreides Management and Valor Equity Partners co-led the round.
Crusoe lands $13B Jane Street deal
Crusoe started out in 2018 mining crypto using flared natural gas, but now it runs hyperscale data centers for major names like Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Oracle.
It recently landed a five-year deal with Jane Street worth $13 billion to supply GPUs and AI infrastructure.
Plus, Crusoe's already talking with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley about a possible IPO, so we might see them on the stock market soon.