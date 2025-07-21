Crypto custody giant BitGo files for US IPO

Since launching in 2013, BitGo has helped big institutions safely store and manage their crypto. They handle trading, lending, staking, and keep assets secure from hacks while making sure everything stays above board legally. This year alone, assets under their care shot up from $60 billion to $100 billion—a sign that more big players are trusting crypto.

Crypto is back in vogue

Crypto is having another moment: the global market just topped $4 trillion thanks to new US rules on stablecoins.

With other companies like Grayscale and Gemini also eyeing IPOs, BitGo's move shows how much fresh energy is flowing back into the space.

The exact timing of BitGo's public debut depends on SEC approval and how things shake out in the markets.