Sanjay Kaul appointed GIFT City CEO
Sanjay Kaul, an experienced IAS officer of the 2001 batch, who has served in the Kerala cadre, just took over as the new MD-CEO of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on July 21, 2025.
He steps in from his role at the Union Ministry of Culture, bringing a strong background in public policy and tech.
Ka 's vision for GIFT City
GIFT City is a big deal for India's financial future, and Kaul's mix of experience—over 20 years across finance, infrastructure, and tech—could help shape its next phase.
He's led Gujarat Informatics Limited and the state's tourism board before.
Plus, with degrees from NIT Surat and Syracuse University (New York), he brings both local roots and global perspective.
Tapan Ray's tenure as GIFT City MD-CEO
Kaul follows Tapan Ray, who guided GIFT City through major growth since 2019—including its shift to full government ownership.
Ray held things steady until Kaul officially stepped in.