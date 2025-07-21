Sanjay Kaul appointed GIFT City CEO Business Jul 21, 2025

Sanjay Kaul, an experienced IAS officer of the 2001 batch, who has served in the Kerala cadre, just took over as the new MD-CEO of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on July 21, 2025.

He steps in from his role at the Union Ministry of Culture, bringing a strong background in public policy and tech.