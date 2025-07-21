Brigade Hotels IPO opens on July 24: Key details here

BHVL runs nine hotels across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City under global brands like Marriott and Accor. With 1,604 rooms in total, they're planning to use most of the IPO money—₹468 crore—to clear debt and another chunk for buying land from their promoter.

IPO details and use of funds

They're eyeing five new hotels in South India, including some luxury spots. The leftover funds will help with acquisitions and other business needs.

Shares are expected to list on NSE and BSE around July 31. JM Financial and ICICI Securities are leading the IPO process.

