US-India interim trade deal expected by September
India and the US are almost set to sign an interim trade deal that would help both countries avoid new tariffs starting August 1.
After five rounds of negotiations in Washington DC, a US team is heading to India in mid-August for more talks, with hopes of sealing the agreement by September or October.
Why this deal matters
This deal is a big move for both economies—especially for India's agriculture, auto, and steel sectors that could get hit hard by extra tariffs.
If it goes through, Indian exports like textiles won't face sudden cost hikes abroad.
It also sets the stage for a bigger trade agreement by 2025 and shows how India is working to boost its place in global trade while protecting local industries.