Crypto industry pushes for fairer taxes ahead of budget 2026

Why does it matter?

Stricter anti-money laundering rules have made things tougher for crypto businesses, but leaders say clearer guidelines would help everyone play by the rules.

Many respondents feel current crypto taxes are unfair—about 63-66% said so, while over 80% said they want reforms, with many hoping crypto will be taxed like stocks or mutual funds instead of being singled out.

These changes could boost local platforms, protect users, and help India compete globally in the fast-moving world of digital assets.