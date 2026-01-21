Crypto industry pushes for fairer taxes ahead of budget 2026
India's crypto scene is asking the government for tax relief and clearer rules before the upcoming Union Budget.
Big exchanges such as CoinDCX have asked for TDS to be cut from 1% to 0.01%, capital gains to be aligned with income tax slabs, and standard business deductions for Web3 startups, while Binance called for measured tax refinements and the removal of transaction-level levies in favor of net-revenue corporate taxes.
Why does it matter?
Stricter anti-money laundering rules have made things tougher for crypto businesses, but leaders say clearer guidelines would help everyone play by the rules.
Many respondents feel current crypto taxes are unfair—about 63-66% said so, while over 80% said they want reforms, with many hoping crypto will be taxed like stocks or mutual funds instead of being singled out.
These changes could boost local platforms, protect users, and help India compete globally in the fast-moving world of digital assets.