Crypto market quiet as Bitcoin near $77,700 and Ethereum $2,130

Analysts say Bitcoin support $76,000-$76,500

Analysts say Bitcoin's support zone sits between $76,000 and $76,500 while Ethereum is stuck below important moving averages.

The vibe among investors is neutral, neither super optimistic nor fearful, with the fear and greed index at 40.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw big outflows ($1.34 billion) over the past week, making recovery tough amid ongoing uncertainty.

Altcoins were mixed: XRP dropped 0.6%, but BNB, Solana, Tron, Dogecoin, and Cardano managed gains of up to 2%.

If Ethereum bounces back above $2,200 soon, things could turn bullish again, but for now everyone's playing it cautiously.