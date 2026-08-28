Crypto platform Bullish lends $100 million to USD.AI, lists sUSDai
Business
Crypto platform Bullish is lending $100 million to USD.AI so they can offer loans backed by GPUs, the powerful chips that fuel AI projects.
At the same time, Bullish will list USD.AI's sUSDai on several trading pairs, making it easier for people to trade and invest in this new kind of compute-backed debt.
David Choi links compute to credit
David Choi, CEO of Permian Labs (the team behind USD.AI), said, "Compute is becoming a credit market in its own right" for funding AI growth and bringing more openness to tech lending.
This move highlights how crypto and real-world assets are teaming up, opening doors for more ways to connect traditional finance with cutting-edge tech like AI.