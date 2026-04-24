Crypto prices cool as Bitcoin nears $78,000 and Ethereum dips

Altcoins mixed ahead of economic events

Altcoins are all over the place: Binance Coin sits at $633, Solana's near $86, and XRP is steady at $1.43.

Experts say Bitcoin needs to stay above $77,000 to keep momentum going.

With big economic events coming up later this month, everyone's watching to see if crypto can break past key resistance levels or if more ups and downs are ahead.