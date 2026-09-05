Crypto sips spread beyond metros with over ₹51,000cr invested 2024-25
Crypto SIPs are catching on fast in India, with more people choosing steady, regular investments over risky trading.
In 2024-25 alone, the sector saw more than ₹51,000 crore invested, even without regulation.
What's interesting is that smaller cities and towns are leading this shift, making crypto investing less of a metro-only thing.
Young Indians drive crypto SIP growth
The 26-35 years age group makes up nearly half of CoinSwitch users, and another big chunk is ages 36 to 45.
More than 80% of these investors are from Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities.
Platforms like CoinDCX have seen daily SIP signups jump by up to 60% each quarter, while Mudrex's SIP assets grew by almost 220% in just over a year, showing that young Indians are embracing disciplined wealth-building through crypto.