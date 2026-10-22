Crypto traders value Jio Platforms IPO at $110B on Bitget
Business
Crypto traders are already valuing Jio Platforms's upcoming IPO at about $110 billion using a Bitget contract, about 3.8% higher than the official estimate.
The JIOUSDT contract, live since October 14 and trading millions in volume, is giving early signals on what people might actually pay before Jio even hits the stock market.
Jio Platforms IPO to raise ₹302B
Jio's IPO is set to be India's biggest-ever, aiming to raise 302 billion rupees and beating Hyundai Motor India's previous record.
With Bitget contracts trading between $11.48 and $12.24, anyone can get in on the action without owning real shares or waiting for dividends, showing how crypto platforms are changing how we gage hype and demand for big public listings.