Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Dogecoin rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Dogecoin rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 02, 2023, 10:50 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 3.70% from last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.62% of its value over the last 24 hours, trading at $28,405.55. It is 3.15% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.68% from yesterday and now trades at $1,814.99. It is up 3.70% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $549.16 billion and $218.61 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $315.64, which is 0.21% less than yesterday and 2.50% lower than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 3.63% in the last 24 hours. It is 14.74% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.15%) and $0.088 (up 8.84%), respectively.

Solana is up by 1.23% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.96 (down 1.20%), $6.5977 (down 0.03%), $0.000011 (up 2.10%), and $1.11 (down 1.14%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 1.23% while Polka Dot has moved up by 7.28%. Shiba Inu is up 4.49% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 2.51%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Solar, Dogecoin, Zilliqa, Shiba Inu, and Loopring are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.77 (up 14.21%), $0.088 (up 8.84%), $0.033 (up 7.19%), $0.000011 (up 3.81%), and $0.33 (up 3.31%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.13%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Arbitrum, Conflux, Mask Network, SingularityNET, and Immutable. They are trading at $1.25 (down 8.09%), $0.33 (down 7.89%), $5.92 (down 7.09%), $0.44 (down 6.51%), and $1.09 (down 6.25%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $6.39 billion (down 45.04%) and $0.64 billion (down 52.41%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.23 billion which is down 63.67% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $17.67 (down 0.90%), $0.99 (down 0.07%), $28,436.61 (down 0.49%), $7.49 (down 1.38%), and $6.07 (down 0.44%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.22 (up 0.38%), $5.19 (down 0.57%), $0.88 (down 5.53%), $0.55 (down 0.54%), and $1.07 (down 0.17%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $43.8 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.08 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $798.56 billion.