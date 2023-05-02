Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 02, 2023, 10:37 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has dropped 1.97% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,984.64. Compared to last week, it is up 2.19%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has fallen 1.04% from yesterday to trade at $1,828.62. It is down 0.20% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $541.85 billion and $220.16 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $324.93, which is 2.90% lower than yesterday and 1.95% down since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling 0.16% in the last 24 hours. It is up 0.79% from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.03%) and $0.077 (down 0.15%), respectively.

Solana has risen 3.65% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.81 (down 1.44%), $6.1107 (up 0%), $0.000011 (down 1.93%), and $0.99 (down 2.27%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 3.65% while Polka Dot is down 5.23%. Shiba Inu is up 0.40% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 1.26%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Maker, Frax Share, Rocket Pool, Chiliz, and USDD. They are trading at $709.64 (up 3.37%), $7.77 (up 2.76%), $46.26 (up 2.39%), $0.11 (up 1.60%), and $0.99 (up 0.96%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.03%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.91%).

Here are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Render Token, MultiversX, Internet Computer, Huobi Token, and XDC Network. They are trading at $2.12 (down 10.90%), $40.07 (down 7.97%), $5.73 (down 7.16%), $3.28 (down 6.24%), and $0.033 (down 5.72%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $7.46 billion (down 14.71%) and $1.03 billion (up 17.97%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.37 billion which is down 9.10% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $16.59 (down 2.17%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $28,007.85 (down 1.94%), $6.89 (down 1.50%), and $5.31 (down 1.55%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.73 (down 7.18%), $3.83 (down 0.62%), $0.55 (down 1.88%), $0.55 (down 2.05%), and $0.99 (up 0.48%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 2.98% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.81 billion, which marks a 27.94% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.19 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.08 trillion.