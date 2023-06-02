Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 02, 2023, 12:42 pm 3 min read

Ethereum has market capitalization of $226.81 billion

Bitcoin has risen by 1.09% over the last 24 hours to currently trade at $27,089.63. It is up 2.50% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.77% from yesterday and is trading at $1,887.32. From the previous week, it is up 4.41%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $525.31 billion and $226.81 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $307.79, up 1.10% from yesterday and 1.53% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 1.99% in the last 24 hours. It is 11.36% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.09%) and $0.077 (up 0.96%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 8.67% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.95 (up 1.12%), $5.3000 (up 3.21%), $0.0000088 (up 1.56%), and $0.99 (up 1.78%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 8.67% up while Polka Dot has slipped 1.85%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.88% of its value whereas Polygon is 0.95% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Injective, The Sandbox, Aptos, Filecoin, and WOO Network. They are trading at $7.97 (up 11.12%), $0.55 (up 6.45%), $8.91 (up 5.81%), $4.94 (up 5.81%), and $0.22 (up 5.20%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are XDC Network, The Graph, Sui, Toncoin, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $0.033 (down 7.06%), $0.11 (down 5.34%), $0.99 (down 3.09%), $1.79 (down 1.82%), and $3.02 (down 1.53%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $6.95 billion (down 20.92%) and $0.8 billion (down 29.68%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.48 billion which is down 23.26% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.31 (up 1.79%), $1 (up 0.07%), $27,090.15 (up 0.96%), $6.47 (up 0.55%), and $5.05 (up 0.87%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Decentraland are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.79 (up 3.47%), $3.09 (down 0.84%), $0.55 (up 6.33%), $2.53 (up 3.38%), and $0.44 (up 3.78%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.07 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.08 trillion.