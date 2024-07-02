Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether
Bitcoin has lost 0.57% in the last 24 hours, trading at $62,940.93. It is 2.61% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1% from yesterday and is trading at $3,452.67. From previous week, it is up 1.87%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,242 billion and $414.93 billion, respectively.
How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is currently trading at $577.89, down 1.26% from yesterday and 0.48% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 0.13% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.05% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.28%) and $0.11 (down 2.19%), respectively.
Solana is up by 9.04% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $148.68 (up 0.77%), $6.44 (up 2.56%), $0.000011 (down 1.53%), and $0.55 (down 0.88%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 9.04% while Polka Dot has gained 11.2%. Shiba Inu is down 1.98% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 1.56%.
Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day
Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Bonk, MultiversX, MANTRA, Wormhole, and Quant. They are trading at $0.000022 (up 10.57%), $32.15 (up 7.48%), $0.88 (up 6.78%), $0.33 (up 5.22%), and $81.40 (up 4.98%), respectively.
Top 5 losers of the day
The biggest losers of the day are Celestia, Starknet, JasmyCoin, Ethena, and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance. They are trading at $5.77 (down 7.56%), $0.66 (down 7.13%), $0.022 (down 5.97%), $0.55 (down 5.62%), and $1.35 (down 5.46%), respectively.
Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $28.54 (down 4.43%), $14.55 (up 1.17%), $9.18 (down 2.54%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $8.05 (down 2.50%), respectively.
These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today
Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $8.05 (down 2.52%), $1.35 (down 5.55%), $7.67 (down 2.46%), $1.71 (down 1.87%), and $1.63 (up 3.24%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.31 trillion, a 0.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.82 billion, which marks a 32.62% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.53 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.62 trillion three months ago.