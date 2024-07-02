In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing minor changes.

Solana and Polka Dot are the weekly winners with 9.04% and 11.2% gains respectively, while Bonk leads the daily gainers.

On the flip side, Celestia tops the daily losers. In the DeFi and NFT sectors, prices are mixed.

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.57% in the last 24 hours, trading at $62,940.93. It is 2.61% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1% from yesterday and is trading at $3,452.67. From previous week, it is up 1.87%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,242 billion and $414.93 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $577.89, down 1.26% from yesterday and 0.48% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 0.13% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.05% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.28%) and $0.11 (down 2.19%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 9.04% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $148.68 (up 0.77%), $6.44 (up 2.56%), $0.000011 (down 1.53%), and $0.55 (down 0.88%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 9.04% while Polka Dot has gained 11.2%. Shiba Inu is down 1.98% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 1.56%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Bonk, MultiversX, MANTRA, Wormhole, and Quant. They are trading at $0.000022 (up 10.57%), $32.15 (up 7.48%), $0.88 (up 6.78%), $0.33 (up 5.22%), and $81.40 (up 4.98%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Celestia, Starknet, JasmyCoin, Ethena, and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance. They are trading at $5.77 (down 7.56%), $0.66 (down 7.13%), $0.022 (down 5.97%), $0.55 (down 5.62%), and $1.35 (down 5.46%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $28.54 (down 4.43%), $14.55 (up 1.17%), $9.18 (down 2.54%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $8.05 (down 2.50%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $8.05 (down 2.52%), $1.35 (down 5.55%), $7.67 (down 2.46%), $1.71 (down 1.87%), and $1.63 (up 3.24%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.31 trillion, a 0.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.82 billion, which marks a 32.62% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.53 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.62 trillion three months ago.