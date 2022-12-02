Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Dogecoin

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 02, 2022, 11:08 am 3 min read

Dogecoin's value has gone down by 5.1% in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin has shed 1.1% over the last 24 hours, trading at $17,003.40. It is 2.5% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.8% from yesterday and is trading at $1,278.82. From last week, it is up 6.2%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $325.62 billion and $153.52 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $289.29, which is 2.7% lower than yesterday and 3.8% down since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling 3.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.2% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.1%) and $0.099 (down 5.1%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 7.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.53 (down 3.3%), $5.45 (up 0.1%), $0.0000099 (down 0.4%), and $0.99 (down 2.1%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.3%, while Polka Dot has risen by 1.2%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 2.4% of its value, whereas Polygon is 7.4% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are EthereumPoW, GMX, Terra Classic, Trust Wallet Token, and Fantom. They are trading at $4.04 (up 21.32%), $55.75 (up 14.06%), $0.00011 (up 10.54%), $2.24 (up 7.14%), and $0.22 (up 4.76%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.2%), $1 (up 0.3%), and $1 (up 0.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 10.84%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are BinaryX, Curve DAO Token, Dogecoin, Lido DAO, and Theta Network. They are trading at $130.12 (down 5.94%), $0.66 (down 5.12%), $0.099 (down 5%), $1.09 (down 4.56%), and $0.99 (down 4.15%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $12.49 billion (up 11.99%) and $1.42 billion (up 23.81%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.6 billion, which is up 14.87% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $6 (up 0.88%), $13.01 (up 0.89%), $7.61 (up 0.56%), and $16,905.14 (up 0.19%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $3.87 (up 0.12%), $1.09 (up 0.74%), $0.11 (up 0.89%), $1 (up 0.57%), and $0.99 (up 0.89%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $853.75 billion, a 1.33% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $43.26 billion, which marks a 19.15% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.02 trillion last month, in comparison to $985.8 billion three months ago.