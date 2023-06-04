Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 04, 2023, 11:36 am 3 min read

Ethereum has dropped by 0.35% from yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped by 0.39% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,061.05. Compared to last week, it is 0.45% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 0.35% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,895.25. From the previous week, it is up by 2.45%. They have market capitalizations of $524.68 billion and $227.85 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $306.11, which is 0.01% more than yesterday and 0.86% lower than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 0.72% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 10.47% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.50%) and $0.077 (up 0.30%), respectively.

Solana has risen 3.92% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.32 (up 0.78%), $5.2100 (up 0.19%), $0.0000088 (up 3.33%), and $0.99 (up 0.36%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.92% up while Polka Dot has slipped 5.27%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 1.05% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 2.80%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Terra Classic, Optimism, MultiversX, IOTA, and Maker. They are trading at $0.08 (up 8.86%), $1.50 (up 3.37%), $38.37 (up 2.47%), $0.22 (up 2.33%), and $674.30 (up 2.31%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Immutable, TRON, XDC Network, and 1inch Network. They are trading at $0.22 (down 4.88%), $0.77 (down 3.32%), $0.088 (down 2.23%), $0.033 (down 1.58%), and $0.33 (down 1.57%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $4.18 billion (down 36.26%) and $0.34 billion (down 53.93%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.15 billion which is down 61.31% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.64 (up 0.73%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $27,093.16 (down 0.36%), $6.44 (up 0.29%), and $5.11 (up 1.03%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $4.81 (up 0.58%), $3.14 (up 0.56%), $0.55 (down 0.10%), $2.65 (up 1.49%), and $0.44 (up 0.91%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.15 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.15 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.2 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.03 trillion.