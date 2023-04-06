Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Solana, Dogecoin, Ethereum

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 06, 2023, 11:09 am 3 min read

Ethereum has dropped by 0.79% over the last 24 hours

Bitcoin has dropped by 1.56% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $28,067.05. It is 1.72% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.79% from yesterday to trade at $1,894.01. It is up 5.58% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $542.70 billion and $228.02 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $314.19, which is 0.05% more than yesterday and 0.45% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling down 0.65% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.39% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.37%) and $0.099 (down 5.60%), respectively.

Solana is down by 1.70% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.76 (down 1.78%), $6.3000 (down 1.56%), $0.000011 (down 2.58%), and $1.13 (down 2.66%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 1.70% while Polka Dot has declined by 5.41%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.18% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 0.79% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Klaytn, Trust Wallet Token, Flow, Chiliz, and dYdX. They are trading at $0.22 (up 17.19%), $1.35 (up 13.77%), $1.04 (up 4.01%), $0.11 (up 2.49%), and $2.65 (up 2.40%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.76%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Solar, Lido DAO, Stacks, Dogecoin, and Mask Network. They are trading at $0.77 (down 9.54%), $2.55 (down 7.50%), $0.88 (down 6.55%), $0.099 (down 5.50%), and $5.52 (down 4.92%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $9.24 billion (down 14.54%) and $1.1 billion (down 26%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.56 billion which is down 16.69% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.81 (down 1.53%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $28,120.58 (down 1.50%), $7.28 (down 3.70%), and $6.20 (down 1.42%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Conflux are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.19 (down 2.99%), $4.97 (down 2.41%), $0.88 (down 6.55%), $0.66 (up 0.12%), and $0.33 (up 2.29%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.01 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.02 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $817.34 billion.