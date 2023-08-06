Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 06, 2023 | 11:09 am 3 min read

Solana is trading at $23, which is down by 8.6% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.16% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,042.78. It is 0.97% lower than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.38% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,833.62. It is down 2.42% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $564.79 billion and $220.3 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $244.30, which is 1.65% higher than yesterday and 0.70% up since last week. XRP's price is at $0.66 today, which is up by 2.58% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 10.52% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.20%) and $0.077 (up 1.59%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.9 (up 1.27%), $5.01 (up 1.18%), $0.0000099 (up 6.0%), and $0.66 (up 1.67%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 8.6% while Polka Dot is down 4.79%. Shiba Inu is up 10.68% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 6.27%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

ApeCoin, Gala, Compound, Shiba Inu, and Frax Share are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.01 (up 12.77%), $0.022 (up 11.28%), $58.31 (up 6.22%), $0.0000099 (up 6.10%), and $6.61 (up 5.11%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Maker, Render, XDC Network, Bone ShibaSwap, and Injective. They are trading at $1,240.41 (down 2.58%), $1.65 (down 2.33%), $0.066 (down 1.47%), $1.67 (down 1.24%), and $7.98 (down 0.36%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $29,030.48 (up 0.05%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $12.60 (up 2.26%), $7.22 (up 0.87%), and $6.12 (up 2.21%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Stacks, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.08 (up 1.56%), $0.44 (up 3.86%), $5.92 (up 4.33%), $0.55 (up 0.96%), and $0.77 (up 2.48%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion, a 0.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $20.24 billion, which marks a 30.51% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.19 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.22 trillion three months ago.

