Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 07, 2023, 11:11 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up by 5.5% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.7% over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $16,945.18. It is 2.1% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 1.2% from yesterday to now trade at $1,265.65. It is up by 5.5% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $326.25 billion and $152.45 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $261.21, which is 1.5% up from yesterday and a 6.3% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 2.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.5% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.9%) and $0.077 (up 1.8%), respectively.

Solana is up by 34.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.26 (up 0.4%), $4.67 (up 1.1%), $0.0000088 (up 1.5%), and $0.88 (up 2.7%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 34.1% while Polka Dot has risen by 8.1%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 5.6% of its value whereas Polygon is 5.6% up.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Lido DAO, The Sandbox, Ethereum Classic, Decentraland, and Optimism. They are trading at $1.48 (up 13.41%), $0.44 (up 12.32%), $20.14 (up 11.06%), $0.33 (up 10.14%), and $1.10 (up 7.13%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.25%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Neutrino USD, Casper, BitDAO, Helium, and Monero. They are trading at $0.44 (down 6.66%), $0.022 (down 1.39%), $0.44 (down 1.25%), $1.84 (down 1.12%), and $154.56 (down 0.83%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $8.93 billion (up 32.16%) and $1.16 billion (up 24.21%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.44 billion which is down 0.44% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99, $5.49, $11.79, $16,916.84, and $5.77, respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is valued at $817.34 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stood at $27.4 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $857.23 billion, compared to $956.46 billion three months ago.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Theta Network, Flow, Chiliz, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens.